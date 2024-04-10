Medics transport 1 to hospital after being stabbed in Dayton

DAYTON — A person was transported to the hospital after being stabbed Wednesday morning in Dayton.

Dayton Police officers and medics were dispatched at 6:35 am. to the intersection of Pursell Avenue and Argyle Street on initial reports of a stabbing, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Medics transported a male to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

We have reached out for more information on that stabbing.

