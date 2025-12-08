Manufacturing trends increase across Dayton region, study says

DAYTON — Manufacturing trends continue to increase across the Dayton region.

The region saw over 131,000 manufacturing jobs created in 2025.

That is an increase of at least 130,000 manufacturing jobs in 2024, according to the Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA).

The data shows that over 2,500 manufacturers are doing business in the Dayton region. It shows that manufacturing contributes to over 15 percent of the region’s workforce.

In terms of economic development, manufacturing has invested over $2 billion in the Dayton region’s economy over the last two years.

They have expanded 57 facilities, built 14 new facilities, and created over 6,300 jobs, DRMA said.

“We have seen significant growth in manufacturing in the Dayton Region over the past several years, and that trend continued in 2025,” said DRMA President Amy Schrimpf. “The industry is trending up in terms of the number of manufacturing companies and employees, job openings, and average earnings. Manufacturing remains as strong and vibrant as ever in the Dayton Region.”

The Dayton area includes 14 counties in West Central Ohio. It stretches north to Auglaize County and south to Butler, Warren, and Clinton counties.

Visit this website for more information.

