Man learns sentence for child porn-related charges

GREENE COUNTY — A Xenia man now knows how long he’ll be behind bars for child pornography-related charges.

Ryan Stevens, 31, pleaded guilty last week to five counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person and five counts of importuning, according to Greene County Common Pleas Court records.

On Friday, he was sentenced to four years in prison.

Stevens was formally charged in April for incidents between September and December 2023.

He remains booked in the Greene County Jail.





