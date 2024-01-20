Man indicted on additional charges after 3rd child reports sexual abuse

DAYTON — A man is now facing additional charges after another child reported he allegedly sexually abused them.

Ezra Bansobeza, 59, was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges including attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, and assault.

Bansobeza was initially indicted in September on rape, gross sexual imposition, and kidnapping.

His September charges stemmed from an investigation where Dayton police were called to Dayton Children’s Hospital after the victim said they had been sexually assaulted.

As part of that investigation, another victim was located.

The two victims were ages 7 and 9.

It is unknown how old the third victim was but based on charges filed they are under 13 years old.

Bansobeza is not in custody and is set to be arraigned on Jan. 24.





