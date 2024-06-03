Man hospitalized after being hit by car while riding a bike in Dayton

DAYTON — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Dayton.

Around 12:53 p.m. crews were dispatched to the area of Herman Ave and Webster Street on reports of a pedestrian crash.

The crash involved a person riding a bike and a car.

A man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and the severity of the man’s injuries.

