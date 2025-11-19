Man gets at least 30 years in prison for child porn charges

LOGAN COUNTY — A 22-year-old man will spend decades in prison as a result of a child porn investigation in Logan County, according to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremiah J. Monk, of West Liberty, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison on Monday.

As previously reported by News Center 7, FBI agents and Logan County Sheriff’s Office detectives investigated illegal creation, possession, and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

In August, authorities executed a search warrant at Monk’s house and took several electronic devices as evidence.

Monk was initially charged with two counts of rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, and sexual conduct with an animal.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

