Man formally charged, accused of robbing man at gunpoint

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after investigators said he robbed someone at gunpoint.

Jermain Gregg was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand Jury on charges of robbery and aggravated robbery, according to court records.

In January 2022 Gregg allegedly pointed a gun at a man on Dixie Drive and took their money.

He is booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

His next day in court is June 18.





