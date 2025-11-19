Local

Man charged after standoff at Trotwood apartment complex avoids jail time

By WHIO Staff
TROTWOOD — A man will avoid jail time after a long standoff in Trotwood in August.

Shawn Wheeler was sentenced to up to five years of community control after pleading guilty to inducing panic, according to court documents.

As News Center 7 previously reported, police were called to Willowood Apartments around 3 p.m. on Aug. 15 because a mother was trying to get her child back from the father, identified as Wheeler.

Wheeler had a warrant for his arrest.

Four hours after the standoff started, police arrested him.

Wheeler was also ordered to pay Willwood Apartments $1,350 in restitution.

