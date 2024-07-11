Man accused of vandalizing police cruiser formally charged

DAYTON — A man accused of vandalizing a police cruiser has been formally charged.

Ronald Hicks, 50, was indicted Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on three felony counts of vandalism and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

Police accuse him of repeatedly kicking and hitting parts of the cruiser while inside and damaging it, court documents said.

Hicks is also alleged to have banged on the windows of a Kettering McDonald’s while drunk and wearing only underwear.

His next scheduled court appearance is Tuesday.

