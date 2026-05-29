Man accused of throwing piece of flaming cardboard into Madison Lakes building formally charged

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A man is facing formal charges for allegedly throwing a piece of flaming cardboard into a public building.

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Michael Ryder, 44, was indicted on Thursday on a felony count of arson (harm to a public building), one count of arson, and four counts of criminal damaging, according to court records.

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Prosecutors alleged that he vandalized a building at Montgomery County’s Madison Lakes.

He is accused of breaking multiple windows and throwing a flaming piece of cardboard inside the building.

The incidents reportedly happened once in 2024 and three times in 2026, court records stated.

Online jail records indicate that Ryder is in the Montgomery County Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, June 2.

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