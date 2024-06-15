Man accused of Springfield stabbing formally charged

SPRINGFILED — A man has been formally charged in connection to a stabbing that happened last month in Springfield.

Christopher Ward, 26, of Springfield, was indicted on one count of felonious assault this week, according to Clark County Common Pleas Court records.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Springfield

The charge stems from a stabbing that happened in the 1800 block of Lagonda Avenue on May 23.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the stabbing was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. When police got to the scene, they learned the victim had already been taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

When police spoke to the victim, he and his girlfriend were getting ready to leave a home on Lagonda Avenue when Ward approached them and “immediately wanted to fight,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court. The two were known to each other.

>> Ohio officer fired after being accused of having sex with Kroger employee while on special duty

“After Christopher punched him in the side, he felt abdominal pain and noticed that he was significantly bleeding,” court records stated. “Christopher smirked and said ‘Got ya’ before walking back to his house.”

The victim described the knife Ward used as “one that is worn over the fingers, almost like brass knuckles with a blade over the top.”

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ward.

©2024 Cox Media Group