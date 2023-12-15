Man accused of local deadly road rage shooting dies, sheriff’s office says

DAYTON — The death of a man who was facing murder charges is under investigation in Dayton.

Douglas Sutton, 56, was booked in the Montgomery County Jail when he began to feel unwell early December 13 and was taken to the medical unit of the jail.

It was later determined that Sutton should be taken to the hospital for further evaluation. A judge ordered his release from custody on Dec. 14 and he was taken to an area hospital. He died a day later on Dec. 15, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Based on an initial investigation, deputies do not believe drug use, foul play, or assault contributed to Sutton’s death. Still, they are waiting for the official cause of death determination from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Sutton had been indicted in September on murder, felonious assault, and weapons charges in connection to a deadly road rage shooting in Harrison Twp. He was accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Gary Thomas Bailey near the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

