Man accused of deadly shooting near Dayton elementary school facing charges; $1M bond set

DAYTON — A 19-year-old man is facing charges for a deadly shooting near a Dayton elementary school that happened earlier this year.

William Brown, of Dayton, was charged in Dayton Municipal Court on Tuesday with one count of murder and three counts of complicity to commit aggravated robbery.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on Jan. 12 in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center.

When police got to the scene, they found 20-year-old Isaiah Murray dead from a gunshot wound.

Before the shooting, Brown allegedly conspired with several people to set up and rob three people, according to an affidavit and statement of facts.

Murray, who was not listed as one of the targets of the robbery, was shot and killed during the robbery.

The shooting sent both Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center into a lockdown.

The Greater Dayton Recreation Center was also hit by a stray bullet.

Brown was arrested on Sunday and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to appear in court next week.

