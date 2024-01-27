Man accused of charging at police naked while wielding sword enters plea

DAYTON — A man who allegedly charged at officers while holding a sword has entered his plea.

David Showalter, 34, pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge, according to Montgomery County court documents.

As part of Showalter’s plea deal charges of felonious assault on a police officer and obstruction of official business were dismissed.

On May 24, Dayton officers were called out to the 1600 block of Suman Avenue after getting reports of a naked man with a sword.

Police showed body camera video of officers arriving on the scene just before 5:10 p.m. The video showed a naked man, identified as Showalter, running down the sidewalk toward a Dayton officer with a sword in his hands.

The two responding officers fired multiple shots at Showalter, hitting him in his lower extremities after he raised his weapon in an “aggressive manner.”

After firing shots, the officers started providing life-saving measures and placed tourniquets on both of Showalter’s legs before he was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Showalter was taken to an area hospital and then booked into the Montgomery County Jail when his treatment was complete.

He is currently not in custody, according to online jail records.

He faces up to 18 months in prison.

We will continue to follow this story.





