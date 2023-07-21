Man, 25, facing charges after attempting to enroll as student at area high school

KETTERING — A 25-year-old man is facing charges after police say he attempted to enroll as a student at Kettering-Fairmont High School.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved charges against Ali H. Abu for two counts of felony forgery, according to a spokesperson for the Kettering Police Department.

On Friday, July 14, Abu presented falsified documents in an attempt to enroll as a 17-year-old student, the spokesperson said.

During an in-person meeting with school staff, they grew suspicious of the documents and contacted a school resource officer to report their suspicion.

Through a thorough investigation, Abu confessed to the falsified documents and his desire to play soccer, the spokesperson said.

Abu was arrested on unrelated warrants through multiple other jurisdictions by KPD officers on Tuesday at an open field practice when the police department was notified that he was there.

"Throughout the entire investigation school staff worked closely with KPD to ensure that there was no risk to students or staff members," the spokesperson said.





