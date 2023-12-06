Make A Difference for local animals by supporting Humane Society of Greater Dayton

Part of the WHIO-TV 7 Circle of Kindness family, the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, believes that every animal deserves to be valued, loved, and free from suffering. And it needs your help in making that happen.

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is a no-kill organization that has been serving the animals and people of the Miami Valley since 1902. Its mission is to advance the health, welfare, and safety of animals and people. It is the only organization in the Miami Valley helping all types of animals, including dogs, cats, rabbits, farm animals, exotics, birds, small animals, and more. You can learn more about the Humane Society of Greater Dayton’s mission by visiting hsdayton.org.

Operating independently within our region, the organization relies solely on donations to save and serve animals—and all money raised stays right here in Dayton. This holiday season, please consider making a gift to local animals in need HERE.

Every act of kindness makes our community’s circle stronger. And together, we have the power to make a real difference and create a lasting change.

7 Circle of Kindness is a WHIO-TV initiative serving communities with 7 pillars that focus on things important to our viewers, such as education, peace, environment, diversity, and more. The 7 Circle of Kindness program is sponsored by Morris Home & Ashley.

