Loose exotic cat escapes home, found in woods

LORAIN COUNTY — A loose Savannah cat that escaped from an Ohio home was found.

Officers responded to the area of Tuttle Road in Olmstead Township after reports of a “wild cat,” according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

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Officers later learned that the cat was a domesticated Savannah cat that had escaped from its owner.

The cat had entered a heavily residential area before fleeing into the woods.

Law enforcement from the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and the Olmstead Township officers, and the owner searched the woods, eventually locating the cat.

At first, they tried to use a snare to capture the cat, but those attempts were unsuccessful.

The cat was eventually captured and returned to its owner.

Savannah cats are legal to own in Ohio and do not require a license or permit, according to Ohio Laws Administrative Rules.

Olmsted Township Police say they appreciate everyone’s help in finding the animal and that the case is under investigation.

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