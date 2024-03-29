Looking for last-minute eclipse glasses? Beware of scammers, BBB warns

DAYTON — The total solar eclipse is less than two weeks away and if you haven’t got your eclipse glasses, your time is running out. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning that scammers will try to use this crunch time to sell you knockoffs.

“It’s important that you get legitimate glasses for your own safety,” the BBB’s Sheri Sword said.

>> Excitement about the solar eclipse is bringing constant flow of visitors to Boonshoft

She told News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz that scammers will be right there to try and take advantage of those scrambling to get glasses.

“Do your homework. Don’t rush into buying something until you know it’s the right thing,” Sword said.

It’s recommended that the glasses have an ISO rating on the side. You should also check to make sure they’re not damaged, which can be done by looking at a lamp with the glasses on. As long as it blocks the light out, then they should be good.

>> City officials urge people to plan ahead and be patient for upcoming total solar eclipse

If you’re shopping online, watch out for any misspellings in the listing. Sword recommended shopping off of NASA’s list.

“NASA does have a list of the manufacturers that are making the right certified glasses that you can check out,” she said.

©2024 Cox Media Group