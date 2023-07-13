Lock 27 Brewing, Bill’s Donut Shop collaborate to create new beer

CENTERVILLE — Lock 27 Brewing announced it is partnering with Bill’s Donut Shop to create a donut-inspired beer.

The beer takes after Bill’s blueberry cake donut, the brewery said in the announcement.

“Lock 27 Brewing used ingredients sourced by Bill’s Donut shop to replicate the iconic flavors of the Blueberry Cake donut, while turning them into a 5.4% blonde ale,” the brewery said.

Ingredients include Bill’s Donut Shop blueberry cake mix, blueberry bits, and bakers mix.

The brewery will be hosting a launch party on Saturday, July 15 and will have blueberry donuts for the first 100 customers.

“Lock 27 Brewing is thrilled to be working with Bill’s Donut shop again this summer!” said Lock 27 Product Manager Colin Barnhart. “After the success of our pastry stout last Thanksgiving, our teams both decided mimicking the blueberry cake donut would be the perfect way to bring a donut beer into the middle of the summer.”

The public is invited to attend the can release that will take place on Saturday at both the Centerville Brewpub and Dayton Taproom.

