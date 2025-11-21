Local university delays opening for new dorms due to tariffs

WILBERFORCE — Wilberforce University delays the opening of the new dorm due to tariffs. International tariffs delayed shipping materials to build four new dormitories.

The university president, Van Newkirk, said that these German materials are energy efficient.

“Well, the heat pumps and everything to keep it warm. Some of the electrical pieces had to be manufactured in Germany. There’s a lot of things that come over that our builders couldn’t do anymore until they got that piece,” said Newkirk.

Crews are working with the materials they have now, as they wait for international ones to make their way to Wilberforce.

Newkirk said each dorm will hold 36 students.

“So they’re very small mini dorms. But what we’re doing now, making sure we have all our parts and pieces,” said Newkirk.

Even with the delay, the extra housing is on time to meet the growing demands for the upcoming fall semester.

In July, university officials announced they are expecting enrollment numbers to reach a thousand.

Newkirk said he wants to be wise when handling the growth.

“First of all, we’ve got to get the students. And then we start making sure we have places for our students. I think that’s the biggest mistake colleges make. They build these huge monoliths and then they get stuck with a big bill,” said Newkirk.

The new opening date for the dorms will be next fall.

