Local senator discovers screw in Chipotle order

MORAINE — A local senator recently found a screw in his Chipotle order.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Willis Blackshear Jr. (D-Dayton) posted the discovery on social media Sunday night.

TRENDING STORIES:

“This is ridiculous and I have to go to the dentist because of this!” Blackshear said online.

In the comments, Blackshear said he got the taco from the restaurant at 1925 West Dorothy Lane in Moraine.

News Center 7 reached out to Chipotle Mexican Grill for more information about the incident.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority. We have spoken directly with the Senator to make it right,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs and Food Safety Officer, Chipotle, said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group