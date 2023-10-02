Local police ask for help identifying person breaking into cars

KETTERING — The Kettering Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a subject involved in a recent crime.

The department recently posted a video on Facebook showing a person trying to break into a car.

The subject is allegedly involved in multiple vehicle break-ins and attempted vehicle thefts that happened on Sept. 29.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact Detective Faulkner at (937) 296-2572.

