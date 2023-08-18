Local native joins WHIO-TV’s Storm Center 7 team as new morning meteorologist

DAYTON — WHIO-TV has named Britley Ritz the Storm Center 7 Team morning meteorologist for WHIO-TV. Britley has most recently served as a freelance meteorologist at WHIO since May, but the response has been so positive, she was offered a permanent position.

“Britley became such a valued member of the Storm Center 7 Team, we had to ask her to stay on with us,” said WHIO News Director Joe Cowan. “She’s a wonderful addition to our morning team and we know that viewers trust her to start the day with the weather information they need.”

Britley first interned with WHIO nearly ten years ago. Raised in Greenville, Ohio, Britley felt right at home at WHIO from the very beginning.

“The Miami Valley is my home, and I am so honored to serve the people in our community,” she said. “Helping people prepare for each day, and keeping people safe are what I care about most, and I’ve made it my life’s work.”

As a child, she witnessed a tornado touch down in her front yard in Darke County, and so her respect and enthusiasm for the weather were born. Her desire to help people, combined with her love of weather, fueled a career in meteorology.

Britley’s passion to help those in need is evident in her development of a patented weather alert system for the deaf and hard of hearing. She’s also the founder of the non-profit, “Raining Angels” which aids the disabled and handicapped before and after weather disasters.

“I am extremely blessed to be able to come home and forecast for my friends and family and thrilled to work for the station that initially took me in and helped me grow when I was just starting out,” said Ritz. “Plan on seeing me in the mornings on WHIO for many years to come.”

Britley attended Ball State University where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Atmospheric Physics, Meteorology, and Climatology. She has worked in Duluth, Minnesota, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and West Palm Beach, Florida where she covered Hurricanes Michael and Dorian and won her first Emmy for her outstanding coverage. Most recently, Britley has worked for the Weather Channel and CNN.

Look for Meteorologist Britley Ritz to join the Storm Center 7 Team beginning at 4:25 am on Monday, August 21.

