Local indoor play space for sale

TROY — A local business is for sale in Miami County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Timber & Bow Play Studio in Troy is for sale.

“After years of serving our amazing community, we’ve decided it’s time to pass the torch. Our business is officially for sale!” the owners wrote on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The indoor play space, located in the Sherwood of Troy Shopping Center on N. Market Street, opened in 2020.

“This isn’t goodbye - it’s a chance for someone new to bring fresh ideas and energy to a place that means so much to us and our customers,” the owners wrote.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group