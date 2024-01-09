Local home damaged after vehicle crashes into front door

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local home was damaged after a vehicle crashed into the front door Tuesday morning.

Huber Heights Police officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Harshmanville Road on initial reports of a car into a building.

Photos from the scene show damage to the home’s front door.

A plastic bag was covering the front door entrance.

We are looking to learn the cost of damages to the house and if there were any injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

