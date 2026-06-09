Local county to host 2 events celebrating fathers

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local county is hosting two events to celebrate dads during Father’s Day.

Montgomery County’s Fatherhood Initiative is hosting the events to celebrate the vital role fathers play in their children’s lives, according to a spokesperson.

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The first event is the 10th annual We the Fathers of Montgomery County Banquet on June 12.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center.

The second celebration takes place on June 20 with the 14th Annual Celebrate Fatherhood event.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Levitt Pavilion, located at 134 S. Main Street in Dayton.

Live entertainment, family-friendly activities, games, food, and community resources will be provided at the event, allowing children and fathers the opportunity to play together.

Free parking will be available in the Reibold Parking Garage, located at 117 S. Main St., Dayton.

“Fathers play an essential role in helping children thrive,” said Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice. “These events provide an opportunity to celebrate the commitment, guidance, and love that fathers bring to their families every day.”

Additional information about both events and the Montgomery County Fatherhood Initiative is available at mcohio.org/970/Fatherhood-Initiative.

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