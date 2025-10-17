Local compost facility sets last day for 2025

TROY — A compost facility in Miami County is getting ready to close for the season.

The Dye Mill Road Compost Facility in Troy will close for the season on November 29, the city of Troy announced on Friday.

The facility will reopen in spring 2026.

The facility is available for use to all Troy residents, and residents must provide proof of residency.

It accepts compost materials such as grass, brush, leaves, garden refuse (excluding fruit), and rocks.

Concrete, bricks, and blocks are not accepted at the facility.

