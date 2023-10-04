Local Chick-fil-A reopens after months of renovations

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local Chick-fil-A restaurant has reopened after being closed for nearly six months.

The restaurant at 1482 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Township closed on Friday, March 31 for renovations, News Center 7 previously reported.

On Tuesday, the restaurant announced it is officially open for business again.

Opening day! Our team and our first guests!! It’s been a long time and we appreciate everyone’s patience. We can’t... Posted by Chick-fil-A Washington Township on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The restaurant posted photos on its social media page throughout the months showing some of the renovations, which include three new drive-through lanes. One lane will be dedicated solely to mobile orders.

As we get closer to opening, (no official date YET) we want you to see our 3 new drive thru lanes! One will be... Posted by Chick-fil-A Washington Township on Wednesday, September 20, 2023

For updates from the restaurant, you can visit its Facebook page here.

