Local arm wrestling world champion dies

DAYTON — Craig McSherry, a local arm wrestling world champion, has died at 76 years old.

McSherry died at his home in Arkansas on March 17, according to his obituary.

He was born in Dayton and was a student at Fairmont East High School in Kettering.

>> Local grocery announces brief closure during total solar eclipse

After getting his Bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Ohio Northern University he began his career as a chemist for General Motors.

McSherry competed as an arm wrestler where he became World Champion and presented the United States flag at the opening ceremony of the 1994 Goodwill Games.

He also was an avid traveler and went to “nearly every corner of this earth”, according to his obituary.

A celebration of life will be held on April 27 from 2 to 6 pm at Paw Paw Pavilion in Kettering.

















©2024 Cox Media Group