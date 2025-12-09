Legendary Lights Historic Clifton Mill to host Hero Night

CLIFTON MILL — The Historic Clifton Mill will be hosting their annual Hero’s Night on Dec. 15.

This year, a portion of the proceeds will go to the family of Deputy Chris Longfellow, according to a Facebook post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Longfellow was diagnosed with stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer in July 2025 and died on Aug. 10, 2025.

He served with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for over 25 years.

Before his service with the sheriff’s office, Longfellow served in the United States Air Force and did a tour in Kuwait during Desert Storm.

After his discharge, Longfellow was also a 911 dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter with the Xenia Township Fire Department.

All first responders will receive $2.00 off with a valid ID.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group