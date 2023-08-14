HARRISON TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a crash in Harrison Township Monday.
Deputies and medics were called to respond to the crash in the area of North Main Street and Castlewood Avenue around 11:30 a.m., according to initial reports.
>> PHOTOS: At least 3 injured after crash in Harrison Twp.
Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed three people were taken to area hospitals.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.
©2023 Cox Media Group