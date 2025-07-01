At least 1 hospitalized after car goes off busy interstate, into embankment

SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Greene County — At least one person was hospitalized after a car went off Interstate 675 into an embankment in Greene County Monday night, a Sugarcreek Township dispatcher confirmed.

The crash occurred on I-675 N past Wilmington Pike around 9 p.m.

The dispatcher said at least one patient was going to be hospitalized, but couldn’t share the extent of their injuries.

Initial reports indicate that the embankment was several feet deep.

Additional information on how this crash occurred wasn’t immediately available.

