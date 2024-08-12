Local

Leaders focus on keeping area students off phones as they return to class

By WHIO Staff
education, high school, learning, technology and people concept - student boy hands with smartphone texting on lesson

education, high school, learning, technology and people concept - student boy hands with smartphone texting on lesson

TROTWOOD — As students head back to class across the area, there is a big focus on keeping kids focused and off their phones.

This comes as the 2024-25 school begins today for Trotwood Madison Local Schools.

As News Center 7 previously reported back in May, a model policy was unveiled for cell phone use in Ohio schools.

Governor Mike DeWine said the goal is to minimize student use of cell phones during school hours in Ohio.

Under the policy, students are prohibited from using cell phones or other electronic devices on school property during school hours.

The new policy will go into effect on Jan. 1.

