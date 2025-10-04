Law enforcement warning of ‘dangerous’ AI swatting TikTok trend; 2 juveniles charged

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement agencies are warning of a ‘dangerous’ new AI swatting TikTok trend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about a “new and very concerning” TikTok trend involving the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create false reports of crimes.

TRENDING STORIES:

In the span of 24 hours, the sheriff’s office reported two separate incidents where juveniles used AI to create and report false home invasions.

“Not only does this create unnecessary danger for our deputies responding under emergency conditions, but it also pulls valuable resources away from real emergencies where someone may truly need help,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

Both juveniles have been criminally charged for their roles in the incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is asking parents to speak with their children about the new trend and to explain the serious consequences of engaging in these types of activities online.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group