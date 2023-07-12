Kettering to sell 48 acres of Miami Valley Research Park to business

KETTERING — The City of Kettering has announced it will sell 48 acres of city-owned property in Miami Valley Research Park to a business.

The property has been sold to Industrial Commerical Properties who already owned a number of properties in Miami Valley Research Park, according to a media release.

ICP plans to develop the property into 3 lots for future office, industrial, or manufacturing use.

>> Residents ready for cleanup to begin as city awaits EPA results 3 months after toxic Richmond fire

“The City recognizes the importance of having options for businesses to site new projects in the Research Park, and we have had tremendous success with our relationship with ICP,” said Kettering City Manager Matt Greeson. “We believe this land sale will result in new businesses locating in the Park and help the City attract major employers.”

ICP is based in northeast Ohio.

©2023 Cox Media Group