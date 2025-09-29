Kettering Health ends contracts with Humana, Inc., and Devoted Health, Inc.

KETTERING — Kettering Health announced today that it will not renew its contracts with Medicare Advantage insurers Humana, Inc., and Devoted Health, Inc. after December 31, 2025, due to issues with denials and payments.

The decision comes after Kettering Health conducted an extensive review of payer policies and administrative practices, which revealed significant operational burdens. Since May 2025, Kettering Health has engaged in discussions with Humana and Devoted Health to address these challenges, but no agreement was reached.

During the Annual Coordinated Election Period from October 15, 2025, to December 7, 2025, Kettering Health patients will have the opportunity to switch plans, leave their current plans, or sign up for new coverage to maintain in-network access to care.

Additionally, the Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Period from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2026, allows patients to switch plans or leave their current plan, with changes taking effect the month after enrollment.

Kettering Health has partnered with RetireMed, a local Medicare advisory group, to assist patients in exploring their options and transitioning to new coverage. RetireMed will offer free, personalized guidance throughout the enrollment periods.

Kettering Health will also send letters to affected Medicare Advantage patients, providing resources to help them explore their options and transition to coverage that better aligns with their care needs.

