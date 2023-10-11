Judge issues verdict in case of deadly Mother’s Day shooting on U.S. 35

DAYTON — A judge has announced the verdict in the case of a man accused of shooting and killing a woman on Mother’s Day 2022.

News Center 7 was in court Wednesday when Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven Dankof found Jamar Hayes guilty on multiple counts of murder, felonious assault, intimidation, menacing, and weapons charges.

The charges were connected to the shooting death of Shauna Cameron.

As previously reported, Cameron died after being shot in a car on U.S. 35 near Woodman Drive in May 2022. Hayes was allegedly the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants in the car with Cameron.

Hayes will be sentenced on Nov. 1.

