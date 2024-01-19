Jerry Seinfeld bringing latest stand-up routine to Dayton

DAYTON — A famous comedian is coming to Dayton later this year.

Jerry Seinfeld will bring his newest stand-up routine to the Schuster Center on April 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickers for Seinfeld’s show go on sale on Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. online or by calling the Dayton Live Ticket Office at (937) 228-3630.

Seinfeld’s comedy career took off after his first appearance on “The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” in 1981. Eight years later, he and comedian Larry David teamed up to create “Seinfeld,” which has been hailed as one of the most successful comedy series in the history of television.

The comedian has also starred in, written, and produced movies; directed and produced a Broadway show; and written three best-selling books.

