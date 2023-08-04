‘It’s obviously dangerous work, but somebody has to do it,’ ex-hostage negotiator says

CEDARVILLE — A peaceful end with the release of a hostage is the goal of every hostage negotiation, but anything can go wrong as it did Wednesday morning when one of two suspects with a hostage opened fire on state troopers during the standoff near the Dayton airport.

The situation that began at a truck stop in Madison County on U.S. 42 is the kind of scenario that Steven Meacham handled during his decades of service in law enforcement.

“Well, it’s obviously dangerous work, but somebody has to do it,” Meacham, now an associate professor of criminal justice at Cedarville University said Thursday.

Before joining the university, he spent 31 years with the New York State Police. One of the roles he fulfilled while there was that of a senior investigator.

“I was also a hostage negotiator, crisis negotiator,” he told News Center 7 Report John Bedell.

“I’ve been trained through the FBI School of hostage negotiation, as well as the New York State Police school of hostage negotiation.”

The first step in negotiations, he said, is to make sure the public is not in danger. Hence, the shutdown of the roadways in the area. Second, negotiations move into a phase of trying to diffuse and de-escalate tensions.

“So you have a back and forth negotiating that’s calm and you’re trying to resolve the situation peacefully. And you do that through asking questions, listening and trying to resolve the situation.”

That’s not always possible, he said.

Wednesday morning, members of the state patrol’s Special Response Team shot Rodney and Elaine Helman when he opened fire on them as they moved in to rescue the hostage. Both suspects were hit and later died. The hostage, who was the driver of the cab they hijacked, was successfully removed from the vehicle with only minor injuries.





