Items stolen from half a dozen cars during baseball tournament at local park

TROY — Thieves stole wallets and purses from half a dozen cars during broad daylight over the weekend.

On Sunday, June 9, between 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., Troy Police said several valuables were stolen from six cars at Duke Park.

All kinds of people were at the park for a baseball tournament when the car break-ins happened.

