Injury rollover crash on I-75 SB causes fuel spill, shutdown in West Carrollton

WEST CARROLLTON — The highway is shut down after a rollover crash with injury on I-75 in West Carrollton Friday.

Around 3 p.m. West Carrollton police and fire were called to a crash on I-75 southbound near East Dixie Drive, according to West Carrollton police dispatchers.

The crash was between a semi and a van.

The van overturned as a result of the crash and the semi spilled fuel across the roadway, according to dispatchers.

Crews on the scene shut down the highway as they worked to clean up the fuel spill.

One person was taken from the scene to the hospital, dispatchers said.

Information about which vehicle the person injured was in or their current condition was not available.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are also on the scene of the crash.

We will continue following this story and update as new information is available.





