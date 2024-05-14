Increasing rain chances today with possible flooding; Warmer temperatures late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Increasing rain chances
- Possible flooding
- Above normal temperatures late week
DETAILED FORECAST:
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely.
A thunderstorm is possible especially throughout the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Morning showers possible, then some clearing.
Highs in the lower 70s.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.
SATURDAY: A chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
SUNDAY: A few showers or thunderstorms possible. Warm with highs on either side of 80 degrees.
MONDAY: A few showers or thunderstorms possible mainly in the evening. Warm with highs near 80 degrees.
