Increasing rain chances today with possible flooding; Warmer temperatures late week

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Increasing rain chances

Possible flooding

Above normal temperatures late week

DETAILED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

A thunderstorm is possible especially throughout the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning showers possible, then some clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy to Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY: A chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SUNDAY: A few showers or thunderstorms possible. Warm with highs on either side of 80 degrees.

MONDAY: A few showers or thunderstorms possible mainly in the evening. Warm with highs near 80 degrees.

