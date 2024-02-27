‘I want to scream;’ Woman still waiting for contractor to finish fence to honor late husband

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood woman said she paid a fencing contractor the full cost of a job upfront for a job they still have not finished months later.

The I-Team’s John Bedell tried contacting the fencing contractor again today about the incomplete work. See what he said is holding him up tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

On Feb. 1, the News Center 7 I-Team spoke to Deborah Williams about the fence she was having put up as part of her mission to complete the backyard renovation she and her late husband, Dwayne, dreamed of. She hired Creative Renovation Concepts out of Botkins to do the work and paid the full cost of $15,000 upfront, but she is still waiting for the job to be finished.

During our original I-Team report, lead investigator John Bedell called the contractor twice and learned weather was holding him up. He said he’d finish the job in the next two weeks.

Williams said he hadn’t been back to finish it, so the I-Team called him again on Tuesday to try a figure out what was the hold-up.





