‘I thought I made God mad;’ Tree branch pierces home during Monday storms

ENGLEWOOD — A tree branch is still stuck inside a couple’s home after storms moved through Englewood Monday.

James, Carol, and Shawn Collinsworth were having a calm night in the were having a calm night in the home they’ve lived in more than 20 years on Woodlawn.

“I thought here for a minute I kind of made God mad, I really did,” Carol said.

The family wasn’t sure exactly what the loud noise was.

“We first thought it was a transformer but then he looked out and he goes ‘no it was a tree,” Carol said.

She went to flip on the dining room lights and saw a tree right through their home.

Debris covered their backyard.

The powerline was hanging down, a window was smashed and their pool was broken.

“We were here when the tornadoes come through and all we had was a tree limb fall from that,” Carol said. “This is the worst, this is definitely the worst.”

She said they are waiting for the insurance company to tell them what they need to do next.

Carol hopes she can get the tree out of her home and patch the hole before more rain arrives.













