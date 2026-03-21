‘I think it’s very tragic;’ Neighbors react after shooting that killed 1 man, another injured

DAYTON — Neighbors react after one person was killed and another person was injured after a shooting in a Dayton neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, the shooting was reported around 1:13 p.m. in the 2100 block of Piccadilly Avenue.

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A 911 caller said that he heard 12 shots being fired and saw a minivan filled with bullet holes.

“There’s a guy laying down on the car, halfway in the car and halfway out,” the caller told a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.

The caller said the man was trying to get back into the car, but he couldn’t make it.

Dayton Police officers blocked off Piccadilly Avenue and placed more than two dozen evidence markers on the scene.

The minivan was also taken as evidence.

Police said that two men were transported to an area hospital, where one of them later died.

Officers are asking for the public’s help to figure out what led to the shooting.

“It’s a neighborhood where there’s possibly people walking around,” said Sergeant Criegee Coleman.

A woman a few streets over said the shooting has her worried for her teenagers at home.

“I talk to them about it all the time, to be aware, be mindful of your surroundings,” said Cassandra Gregory.

Gregory said that she hopes someone with information speaks out and says something about the shooting.

“I think it’s very tragic... I believe that you should say something,” she said.

Dayton Police said they would release the condition of the second victim when they get more information.

We will continue to follow this story.

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