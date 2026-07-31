I-TEAM: Over $480k in losses reported with online women’s group

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio — An I-team Consumer alert on a women’s empowerment Facebook group News Center 7 has warned you about it before.

Over $482,000 has been reported by nearly 60 people. That’s how much money these women have told the Ohio attorney general they have lost.

According to records, this is all connected to the group “Women Who Want It All.”

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News Center 7’s Consumer Investigative Reporter Xavier Hershovitz has been on top of this story and he has received dozens of complaints.

In the nearly 60 complaints, women said they have lost over $482,000 and while most of the women are in the Miami Valley, we’ve found this has impacted women in 5 other states.

“I can’t believe this is what’s happening,” said Lakeena Tennon of Maryland

For these women, the Facebook group, “Women Who Want It All,” started as an empowerment group.

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“We really did believe in her, and at this point we just want our money back,” said Michelle Farris of Cincinnati.

But now, they said it’s a nightmare.

“It makes me never want to join another woman empowerment anything,” Tennon said.

Tennon and Farris are some of the 59 women who have filed complaints with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Women said there were different promotions they could buy into, including laptops, grocery gift cards, cash payouts, utility assistance, tuition assistance and other giveaways.

While some women did receive some products, many complaints said they paid for promotions that could not be reasonably accessed or redeemed as promised.

“I have just email after email of her just spinning me, is what I call it,” Farris said. “You know, I’m, you’re on my list, you’re next in line.”

Most complaints are from women here in the Miami Valley but also include women from Maryland, Texas, Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina and Washington, D.C.

“We had doctors, we had professionals, we had nurses, we had all type of beautiful, spirited people,” Tennon said.

In an email sent to members of the group in June, the company said they are “facing significant operational and financial challenges that have impacted our ability to fulfil all outstanding obligations and that they are reviewing everything with ‘professional assistance.’”

An attorney representing the company told us this is simply a small business that’s gone out of business, unfortunately, as many small businesses do.

Our I-Team has been on top of this story for over a month.

We first got a tip about this at the end of June and first told you about it July 1. Since then, complaints to the AG’s office have nearly doubled.

Last week, we told you the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating the company.

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