How overnight storms impact our weekend temperatures

DAYTON — After a few severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning Thursday evening, winter is back briefly. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

It’s another case of weather whiplash. Temperatures at 6 p.m. on Thursday evening were in the low 80s, but Friday morning at 6 a.m. were down in the upper 30s! The cold will be slightly worse before it gets better. Saturday morning will start with temperatures in the 20s with highs below average in the 40s. Sunday will start the warming trend.

Temperatures briefly cooler for the weekend

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The 70s return on Monday! March ends like a lamb on Tuesday with mid 70s, but several chances for rain will be in the place through the middle of next week.

Temperatures briefly cooler for the weekend

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The spring warmth looks to stick around. Looking at the long term trends, temperatures are very likely to be above average heading into the Easter weekend.

Temperatures briefly cooler for the weekend

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