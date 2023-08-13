House destroyed by fire in Clark County

TREMONT CITY — A home has been destroyed by fire in Clark County Saturday night.
German Township firefighters were dispatched to 39 2nd Street at around 6:13 p.m. on initial reports of a house fire, scanner traffic reported.
An iWitness 7 viewer sent pictures to our newsroom.
One showed flames and smoke coming from the home’s second floor just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.
The second image shows firefighters still at the scene just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning. Only the front of the house was still standing.
News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone was living in the house and if there are any injuries.
We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.
