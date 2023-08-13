House destroyed by fire in Clark County

TREMONT CITY — A home has been destroyed by fire in Clark County Saturday night.

German Township firefighters were dispatched to 39 2nd Street at around 6:13 p.m. on initial reports of a house fire, scanner traffic reported.

An iWitness 7 viewer sent pictures to our newsroom.

One showed flames and smoke coming from the home’s second floor just after 6 p.m. Saturday night.

The second image shows firefighters still at the scene just after 12 a.m. Sunday morning. Only the front of the house was still standing.

2nd Street in Tremont City Photo credit to Allison Marie (iWitness 7 Viewer)

