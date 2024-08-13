High school students dismissed early on 1st day after bomb threat in Butler County

HAMILTON — The first day of school came to an early end for high school students due to a bomb threat in Butler County.

Hamilton High School closed early Monday “due to abundance of caution” after receiving multiple threatening calls indicating a possible bomb threat, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The district contacted Hamilton Police and evacuated the high school.

Officers swept the building and found nothing, Cincinnati TV station WKRC reported.

The district canceled all after-school events and programs at Hamilton High School.

