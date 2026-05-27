Heavy rain ends this evening, extended dry weather ahead

DAYTON — Good afternoon to you on this Wednesday. Meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what has been yet another very wet day. Heavy rain has led to more flooding issues, and officially, the wettest May ever recorded in Dayton.

As of early this afternoon, a swath of 1-4″ of rain has been observed near the I-70 corridor and points just north. These will keep adding up as the rain continues.

totals

There is good news ahead for those who need some dry time. Rain exits tonight, generally before sunset, leaving us with dry times and pleasant weather ahead for a while.

As the rain ends tonight, some patchy fog may develop. Watch for high water issues as well.

Tonight

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Thursday

Tomorrow we get a mix of clouds and sun with highs right around where we should be for this time of year. Our typical high is 77 degrees, and we will be right in that ballpark for your Thursday.

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Rain

The best news of all? We are drying out! The 5-day trend shows all zeros for chances of rain. This means water levels will eventually recede.

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